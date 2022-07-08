Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.35 EPS.
Shares of HELE opened at $154.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $149.03 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.
