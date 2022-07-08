Helikon Investments Ltd Has $129.50 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Helikon Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,444 shares during the quarter. Centerra Gold makes up about 38.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 4.43% of Centerra Gold worth $129,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 686,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

