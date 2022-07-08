HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

ETR HFG opened at €34.30 ($35.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($28.15) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($101.56). The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

