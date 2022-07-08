Helmet.insure Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30,835.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $705,080.80 and approximately $30,835.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00119191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00534968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032505 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,747,724 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

