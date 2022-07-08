Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.