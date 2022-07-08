Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.86. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

