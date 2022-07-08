Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,769 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

