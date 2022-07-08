Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

DE stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

