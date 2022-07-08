Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.