Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,070 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59.

