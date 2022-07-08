Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,433 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $4,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

