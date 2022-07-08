Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $497.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.86, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.57.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.