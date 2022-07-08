Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,446 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

