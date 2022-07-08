HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

