Hiblocks (HIBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $356,948.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $356,948.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

