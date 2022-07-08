High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.09.
About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
