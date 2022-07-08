High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

