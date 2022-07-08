Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

HGLB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGLB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

