HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 7,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 273,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

