Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 8.3%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 168,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Get Honey Badger Silver alerts:

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.