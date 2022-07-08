Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.93. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

