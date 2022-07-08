HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells $1,110,780.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.