H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 360 ($4.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.51 million and a PE ratio of 2,400.00. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 321.99.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

