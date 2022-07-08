H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price objective on the stock.
Shares of HAT opened at GBX 360 ($4.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.51 million and a PE ratio of 2,400.00. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 321.99.
About H&T Group
