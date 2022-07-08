Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 535608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

