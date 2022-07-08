Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.54% of Trinity Biotech worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TRIB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 41,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,262. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Trinity Biotech plc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 328,260.31%.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

