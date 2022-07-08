Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

