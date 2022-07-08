Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions makes up approximately 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,385,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 840,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,677 shares of company stock worth $825,886. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

