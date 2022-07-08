Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $45.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.20 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

