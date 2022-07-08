Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 282 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $18,242.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 185,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

