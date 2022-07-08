HWG Holdings LP Acquires 7,428 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1,092.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

