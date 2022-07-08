HWG Holdings LP Buys 4,816 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Doximity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.32. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

