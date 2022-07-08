HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 6,886 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.19 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

