HWG Holdings LP Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Comerica comprises approximately 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

