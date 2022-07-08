HWG Holdings LP Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH opened at $244.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

