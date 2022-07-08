HWG Holdings LP Sells 2,245 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

