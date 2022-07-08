HWG Holdings LP Sells 2,993 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average is $412.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

