HWG Holdings LP Sells 7,018 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $259.34 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average is $282.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

