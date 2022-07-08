HWG Holdings LP Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 0.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $435.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.