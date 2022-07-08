Hxro (HXRO) Market Capitalization Tops $99.43 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $99.43 million and approximately $26,496.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,104.50 or 1.00019316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.