IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.28

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 55610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.25.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

