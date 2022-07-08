ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 1.8% Higher

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter.
About ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.
