ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 1.8% Higher

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC accounts for about 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

