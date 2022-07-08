Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.71 ($8.03). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €7.33 ($7.64), with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported (€0.04) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of €2.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Idaho Strategic Resources accounts for 0.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

