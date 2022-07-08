Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.71 ($8.03). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €7.33 ($7.64), with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported (€0.04) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of €2.04 million during the quarter.
About Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.
