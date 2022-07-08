Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 69,309 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 380.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

