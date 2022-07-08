Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,804 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

