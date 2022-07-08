Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

