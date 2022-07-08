Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.