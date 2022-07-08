Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Shares Up 0.2%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 61,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 23,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

