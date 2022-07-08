Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $167.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.91.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
