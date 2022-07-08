Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $167.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.91.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

