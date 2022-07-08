Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 1,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.