Inchcape’s (INCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 910 ($11.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.14) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 712 ($8.62) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 709.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.64. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 615 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 940.50 ($11.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2,375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 20,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($177,421.19).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

