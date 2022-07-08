Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as low as C$3.25. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 3,621 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.90 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,859.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.66.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.